Sonu Sood gifts rifle to Jharkhand shooter to compete in Nationals

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been winning hearts with his philanthropic efforts. And this time, Sood has come forward to help a Jharkhand-based shooter. The actor gifted the shooter an imported rifle so she can pursue her dream of winning medals in tournaments.



The shooter, Konica Layak, hails from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, had qualified for nationals twice in 2016 and 2017. She had been relying on rifles from her coach and friend to practice.



Konica took to Twitter to share her problem about not being able to afford a rifle. She also shared her achievements like winning a gold and a silver medal at the Jharkhand State Rifle Shooting Championship-2020.



On March 4, she posted another tweet, highlighting her achievements like '10 gold and 8 silver medals', and once again tagged Sonu Sood. This time her plea did not go unanswered as the Dabangg star promised to help him.



Sonu Sood responded to his message and stated that the rifle will reach her. He had one condition though that she needs to give the nation a medal.