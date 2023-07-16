Shubham Bisla, Sainyam crowned junior world champions in 10m air pistol

Shooters Shubham Bisla and Sainyam claimed gold medals for India in the 10m air pistol for men and women respectively at the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 on Sunday.

India is leading the medal tally with two gold medals.

ISSF Junior World Championships are underway in Korea. The junior shooting world championships, now in its third edition, will see 90 Indian shooters vie for medals in pistol, rifle and shotgun competitions in the under-21 age category.

Check out the names of the medalists who secured a 🏅at the ISSF Jr World Championships, 🇰🇷10m Air Pistol Jr. Men's & Women's 🔫Individual Gold🥇- #KheloIndiaAthlete Shubham Bisla 1/2#KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/ztBNf4j1vM — Khelo India (@kheloindia) July 16, 2023

India’s contingent of 90 shooters for the 2023 Junior World Championships is the largest, followed by Korea’s squad of 66. The USA have 43 shooters in the competition.

India, with 43 medals including 17 golds, had topped the medals tally at the last junior world championships held in Lima, Peru, two years back.