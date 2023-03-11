ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Prithviraj wins bronze in men's trap

India's Prithviraj Tondaiman, on Saturday, bagged the bronze medal in men's trap shooting at the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Tondaiman finished with 20 shots on target in the final to win the bronze medal ahead of Kuwait's Naser Maqled.





Earlier in the day, Prithivraj had finished tied-sixth in the qualification round with a score of 122. He then proceeded into the ranking match after winning the shoot-off.

He then topped the four-man ranking round with a score of 22 to move into the final.