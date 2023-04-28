Shotgun World Cup: Gurjoat, Ganemat best placed Indians in Cairo

India’s Gurjoat Singh Khangura, continued to be the best placed Indian at the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt, after he shot rounds of 24 and 23 on day two of the skeet qualifications for an overall 97 after four completed rounds.

That effort placed him 11thamong medal contenders in the men’s skeet competition, with 98 being the top score achieved so far. Gurjoat’s first target on Saturday will be to finish inside the top eight, with one qualification round of 25-targets remaining, before the finals commence in the second-half of the day.

Ganemat Sekhon was the best performing Indian in women’s skeet after her four-round total of 92, placed her 12thamong the medal contenders. She will also aim to qualify for the finals on Saturday.

Among the other Indians in action on the day, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was also well in contention for a finals berth with a score of 96 placing him 18th on the pecking order. He will first look to shoot a perfect 25 tomorrow, before waiting for other results to work in his favour.

Senior marksman Mairaj Khan was further down the leaderboard with a score of 88. Also, Sheeraz Sheikh, playing for ranking points only, shot 91 after four-rounds.

In women’s skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan was in 19th spot with a score of 91, while Darshna Rathore, the third Indian in contention was further down with 88. Sanjana Sood, playing for ranking points, also shot 88 after two days of qualification.