Shotgun World Cup: Ganemat Sekhon equals Skeet qualification national record

Ganemat Sekhon equalled the women’s Skeet qualification national record at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Doha, Qatar, but was unfortunate to miss out on a shot at a medal, bowing out in ninth place after a five-way shoot-off.

Ganemat shot 120 out of 125 after two days of qualification and then found herself in a shoot-off for the final four qualifying spots with four others. She missed her first shoot-off shot to finish just outside the top eight.

Among the other Indians in women’s Skeet, Darshna Rathore shot 117 to finish 25th while Maheshwari Chauhan shot 116 to finish in 28th spot. Sanajan Sood, playing for ranking points only shot 114.

In men’s Skeet, Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 120 as did Gurjoat Khangura to finish in 31st and 35th positions respectively. Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 119 to finish in 55th spot. The best Indian on show in the star-studded field however, was Sheeraz Sheikh who shot 121, but was playing for ranking points only.

The final qualification spot went at a very high 124.