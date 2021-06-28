Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Shooting
ISSF Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat in 25M Pistol Final: LIVE Updates, results, score, blog
Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat have entered the finals of 25M Air Pistol Women's event of the ISSF Shooting World Cup. Follow Live updates
Good afternoon, and welcome to another LIVE Blog from The Bridge. We are back with another sensational round of shooting finals, where India's Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will enter the range for the quest to win the gold medal in 25M pistol women's event of the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Croatia.
Both Rahi Sarnobat & Manu Bhaker are through to Final of 25m Pistol event.
In Qualification: Rahi came second with 591 pts and Manu in third with 588 points.
We bring you LIVE updates from the event.
Live Updates
- 28 Jun 2021 9:29 AM GMT
Rahi and Manu enters the range
The Indian duo is ready to go for gold at the 25M Air Pistol event. Here's a look at their qualification results.
