ISSF Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat in 25M Pistol Final: LIVE Updates, results, score, blog

Good afternoon, and welcome to another LIVE Blog from The Bridge. We are back with another sensational round of shooting finals, where India's Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will enter the range for the quest to win the gold medal in 25M pistol women's event of the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Croatia.





Both Rahi Sarnobat & Manu Bhaker are through to Final of 25m Pistol event.

In Qualification: Rahi came second with 591 pts and Manu in third with 588 points.

We bring you LIVE updates from the event.