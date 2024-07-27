Shooting
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian rifle mixed team in action at qualification - Blog, Updates, Results
Catch all the Live action from the Indian rifle and pistol shooters performances on the first day of Paris Olympics.
Paris 2024 Shooting Live: Indian 10m air rifle and air pistol shooters are in action at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Indian rifle shooters will take part in the mixed team qualification round whereas the pistol shooters will take part in individual 10m air pistol qualification round.
Live Updates
- 27 July 2024 7:02 AM GMT
First Up: Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification at 12:30 PM IST
India have two pairs in the qualification round:
India -1: Sandeep & Elavenil Valarivan
India-2: Arjun Babuta & Ramita
Format:
The 28 pairs are taking part at the qualification round of air rifle mixed team event with each pair having a male and a female shooter. Each of them will take three series of 10 shots to cumulate a combined score after 60 shots.
The top two pairs with the highest score will went to the gold medal match and the third and fourth place pairs will enter the bronze medal match. The competition will be over for the rest of the pairs.
- 27 July 2024 6:45 AM GMT
Here is the schedule for the first day action of Indian shooting
Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 12:30 PM IST
Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Matches: 2:00 PM IST
10 M Air Pistol Qualification: 2 PM IST
10 M Air Pistol Qualification: 4 PM IST