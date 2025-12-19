Shooting National: Lakshita, Sharvan clinch mixed team gold

Army’s pairing of Lakshita Bishnoi and Sharvan Kumar produced a commanding performance in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match to secure the gold medal at the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (Shotgun), currently underway at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

Laskhita and Sharvan defeated Haryana’s Suruchi Singh and Samrat Rana 16–10 to seal the title.

Lakshita (290-12x) and Sharvan (292-9x) also shot 582-21x to qualify on top to the gold medal match, while Haryana finished second on 582-14x, with Suruchi Singh shooting 293-8x and Samrat Rana adding 289-6x, advancing to the gold medal match on inner-10 count. Rajasthan finished third with 576-21x through Anjali Shekhawat’s 288-11x and Amit Sharma’s 288-10x, while Railways took the fourth qualification spot with 576-20x, courtesy Sakshi Anil Suryavanshi’s 289-8x and Saurabh Chaudhary’s 287-12x.

In the Senior Mixed Team bronze medal match, Rajasthan claimed the bronze medal after Anjali Shekhawat and Amit Sharma defeated Railways’ Sakshi Anil Suryavanshi and Saurabh Chaudhary 17–13 in the bronze medal match.

Karnataka’s Jonathan Gavin Antony and Avanthika Madhu claimed the gold medal in the Junior Mixed Team event, with a commanding 17–11 win over Haryana’s Kapil Bainsla and Palak Gulia in the final. Karnataka’s pair controlled the match from the early stages to convert their qualification consistency into gold. Madhya Pradesh secured the bronze medal as Aaradhya Mishra and Yugpratap Singh Rathore registered a dominant 16–2 victory over Uttarakhand’s Abhinav Deshwal and Yashsavi Joshi.

Earlier in the junior qualification round, Haryana topped the standings to secure the gold medal match with 580-21x, led by Palak Gulia’s 292-10x and Kapil Bainsla’s 288-11x. Karnataka followed closely with 580-16x through Jonathan Gavin Antony’s 292-8x and Avanthika Madhu’s 288-8x to qualify for the gold medal match. Uttarakhand placed third with 579-21x via Abhinav Deshwal’s 290-10x and Yashsavi Joshi’s 289-11x, while Madhya Pradesh completed the top four with 574-13x, with Yugpratap Singh Rathore shooting 288-9x and Aaradhya Mishra adding 286-4x.

In the youth category, Madhya Pradesh’s Aaradhya Mishra and Yugpratap Singh Rathore capped a strong showing by clinching the gold medal with a decisive 16–8 victory over Karnataka’s Gamberya V Gowda and Darren K Dawn. The bronze medal went to the Army, as Himanshi Jangra and Pawan Mandiwal held their nerve in the closing stages to defeat Uttar Pradesh’s Chirag Sharma and Urva Chaudhary 16–12.