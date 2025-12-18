Anantjeet, Darshna clinch mixed team skeet gold

Rajasthan’s pairing of Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Darshna Rathore produced a consistent performance to win the Senior Skeet Mixed Team gold medal at the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (Shotgun), currently underway at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. The Rajasthan duo defeated Uttar Pradesh 45-43 in a closely contested gold medal match to seal the title.

Asian Champion Anantjeet and Darshna combined effectively, with Anantjeet hitting 21 targets and Darshna contributing 24, to hold off the Uttar Pradesh pair of Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan (21) and Areeba Khan (22) in the gold medal match. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan topped the qualification standings with 143 hits, as Anantjeet shot 73 and Darshna added 70, securing a direct berth in the gold medal match.

Uttar Pradesh booked their place in the final after edging past Haryana in a shootout during qualification. The pairing of Mairaj (74) and Areeba (68) tied with Haryana on 142, before prevailing 4–3 in the shootout.

Haryana’s team of Raiza Dhillon (72) with 21 hits and Ishaan Singh Libra (70) with 20 hits subsequently went on to secure the bronze medal, defeating Madhya Pradesh 41–39 in the third-place match. The Madhya Pradesh duo of Rituraj Bundela (20) and Mansi Raghuwanshi (19) finished fourth.

In the Junior Skeet Mixed Team event, The Telangana pairing of Yuvek Battula and Lakku Venkat Lakshmi contributed 19 hits each to secure the title. Madhya Pradesh fought hard with Jyotiraditya Sisodiya hitting 17 and Vanshika Tiwari adding 20 hits, but ultimately finished one point short in a closely contested final.

The junior bronze medal went to Punjab, as Harmehar Singh Lally and Parmeet Kaur claimed the third place with 40 hits over the Rajasthan pair of Yashasvi Rathore and Yashwardhan S Rajawat, who finished with 39 hits.

Earlier in the junior qualification, Telangana topped the standings with 141 targets through Yuvek (73) and Venkat Lakshmi (66) to secure their spot in the gold medal match along with Madhya Pradesh, who finished in second place with 140 hits through Vanshika (71) and Jyotiraditya (69). Punjab finished third with an aggregate of 136 hits (Harmehar - 73 and Parmeet Kaur - 63) and Rajasthan finished fourth with a total of 133 hits (Yashasvi -70 and Yashwardhan - 63).

Other Results (Para)

10M Air Rifle (IPC) Standing Championship – Men (SH1) Seniors: Lavish Ajmera (Rajasthan) – Gold (603.7), Deepak Saini (Haryana) – Silver (596.2), Rajendra Kasniya (Rajasthan) – Bronze (595.6).

10M Air Rifle (IPC) Standing Championship – Junior Men (SH1): Lavish Ajmera (Rajasthan) – Gold (603.7), Karan Choudhary (Delhi) – Silver (579.8), Ansh Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) – Bronze (553.0).

10M Air Rifle (IPC) Standing Championship – Youth Men (SH1): Ansh Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) – Gold (553.0), Girdhari Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh) – Silver (515.5), Adhiraj Adhikary (West Bengal) – Bronze (504.9).

10M Air Rifle (IPC) Standing Championship – Women (SH1): Aakansha (Uttar Pradesh) – Gold (605.2), Reena Rani (Haryana) – Silver (573.1), Reena Kumari Katara (Rajasthan) – Bronze (571.6).

10M Air Rifle (IPC) Standing Championship – Mixed (SH2) Seniors: Nishant Gera (Rajasthan) – Gold (621.6), Monika (Haryana) – Silver (615.8), Satya Janardhana Sridhar Rayala (Andhra Pradesh) – Bronze (612.0).

10M Air Rifle (IPC) Prone Championship – Mixed (SH1) Seniors: Iliyas Adambhai Vhora (Gujarat) – Gold (631.6), Deepak Saini (Haryana) – Silver (630.5), Reena Rani (Haryana) – Bronze (625.7).

10M Air Rifle (IPC) Prone Championship – Mixed (SH1) Juniors: Lavish Ajmera (Rajasthan) – Gold (620.6), Ansh Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) – Silver (600.5).

10M Air Rifle (IPC) Prone Championship – Mixed (SH2) Seniors: Sandeep Kumar (Haryana) – Gold (632.8), Satya Janardhana Sridhar Rayala (Andhra Pradesh) – Silver (631.0), Monika (Haryana) – Bronze (626.7).

50M Rifle (IPC) 3P Championship – Men (SH1): Deepak Saini (Haryana) – Gold (556-15x), Mohamad Umar (Uttar Pradesh) – Silver (533-13x).

50M Rifle (IPC) 3P Championship – Women (SH1): Aakansha (Uttar Pradesh) – Gold (558-11x), Reena Rani (Haryana) – Silver (528-9x), Kavita Rani (Haryana) – Bronze (508-3x).

50M Rifle (IPC) Prone Championship – Mixed (SH1) Seniors: Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (Maharashtra) – Gold (613.0), Reena Rani (Haryana) – Silver (605.8), Deepak Saini (Haryana) – Bronze (594.7).

50M Rifle (IPC) Prone Championship – Mixed (SH1) Juniors: Lavish Ajmera (Rajasthan) – Gold (585.8), Ansh Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) – Silver (549.4).

50M Rifle (IPC) Prone Championship – Mixed (SH2) Seniors: Satya Janardhana Sridhar Rayala (Andhra Pradesh) – Gold (608.9), Ram Pal (Haryana) – Silver (605.2), Dalbir Singh (Punjab) – Bronze (600.5).