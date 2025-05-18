Shooting League of India to kickstart on November 20

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced on Saturday that the inaugural edition of the Shooting India League (SIL) will kick off from November 20 to December 2.

A total of eight teams will be divided into two pools of four teams in the league stage, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stages.

The edition will feature mixed team events in Pistol (10M, 25M), Rifle (10M, 50M 3P), and Shotgun (Trap & Skeet), as per the NRAI guidelines.

The NRAI also reviewed the categories of players to ensure top Indian and international shooters' participation, with the NRAI President advising that there is strong interest already in the SLI from the global shooting community.

Players will be grouped into four tiers — Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Championships — to balance experienced veterans and emerging talents.

The Board finalised the logo, which will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi on June 4. The league awards and prize money allocation were also deliberated upon and will be announced in due course.

“Blending elite sport with league-style excitement, SLI aims to elevate shooting as a sport and inspire future talent. There is unanimous support and recognition that the league is heralding new boundaries, barriers, and areas for the sport. It is the first time a league of this nature has been envisioned across the international shooting fraternity. A franchise-based shooting league will allow some of the best shooters around the world to be a part of the same team, thus enabling a speedy growth of youngsters in India, and also at a global level,” NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo said.

The discussions marked a major step toward launching a professionally managed, commercially viable shooting league in India.

The meeting ratified the decision to establish the need for a strong governance structure aligned with NRAI’s vision.

The board approved a transparent governance framework, enabling structured private investment and ensuring regulatory alignment. SLI was recognised as a major step for NRAI in the upcoming year to further grow nationwide interest in shooting, while also encouraging and unearthing more shooting talent in India.