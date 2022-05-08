Shooters Dhanush Srikanth & Priyesha Deshmukh win India's 4th gold medal in Deaflympics

Indian shooters Dhanush Srikanth & Priyesha Deshmukh raked up the country's fourth gold medal at the ongoing Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil after they beat Germany by 16-10 in the final of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event on Saturday.

It was India's sixth medal in Deaflympics 2022. Surprisingly, India have bagged five medals from shooting so far, including three gold medals. The other gold medal has come from Badminton.

Dhanush Srikanth & Priyesha Deshmukh at the Deaflympics in Brazil

In the two series of shooting, Dhanush and Priyesha amassed a total of 414.0 (209.6+204.4, respectively), leaving Germany's Sabrina Eckert and Sebastian Herrmany behind, whose total was 408.7.

Incidentally, this is Dhanush's second gold medal in the Deaflympics after he bagged the yellow metal on Friday after shooting a world record score in the men's 10m air rifle event. Meanwhile, Priyesha had missed out on a medal by a whisker and finished fourth in the women's 10m air rifle event.







