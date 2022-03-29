Russell Mark, Lauryn Mark and Juan Giha appointed India's new shotgun coaches

Legendary Australian Olympic shooter Russell Mark will be joining the Indian shooting as the new trap coach.

Russell will be joined by his Olympian wife Lauryn Mark, an American-Australian women's skeet shooter. She is appointed as the Indian shotgun's high-performance manager.

Six-time Olympian and 1992 Barcelona Games men's skeet silver medallist – Juan Giha will be the country's new skeet coach.

Peruvian shooter Juan Giha (Source: El Comercio Peru)

All three will begin their coaching stints in April and their first assignment will be the Shotgun World Cup in Italy from April 19 to 29.



According to reports, all three have received contracts until the 2024 Paris Olympics with a provision for an annual assessment of their coaching performance.

It's said that Russell is a big deal for the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). He had also guided former Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to the double trap silver at the 32004 Athens Games. He also coached former World No. 1 double trap shooter Ronja Sodhi and guided him to two ISSF World Cup gold medals.

Lauryn is a triple Common Wealth Games gold medallist and dual Olympian, having finished fourth in women's skeet at the Athens Olympics.

Juan has travelled to many countries and coached many professional shooters. Back in 2001, he was appointed as India's coach and trained shooters like Amardeep Rai, Manavjit Sandhu, Sarvdeep Mann, Aarti Singh and others. However, he was unceremoniously sacked in 2003 for want of results.