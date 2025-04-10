ISSF Shooting World Cup: Rudrankksh-Arya clinch air rifle mixed team silver medal

Indian shooters continued their good form at the first ISSF World Cup of the year, adding another silver medal to their kitty in the rifle shooting at Buenes Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

The Indian duo of Rudrankksh Patil and Arya Borse won the silver medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event after going down 9-17 to the Chinese pair of Zifei Wang and Buhan Song in the final.

This was Rudrankksh's second medal at this World Cup in Argentina, after clinching the individual gold medal in the air rifle men's event, while Arya, who is on senior debut, clinched her maiden World Cup medal.

Earlier, Rudrankksh and Arya finished the qualification round in the second position with a score of 630.5 to book a place in the final. But, they failed to better it in the final due to a few low shots in 10m-ring.

Another Indian pair, Narmada Raju and Arjun Babuta, finished in fourth place as they failed to convert their big lead (9-3) in the bronze medal match against the home pair, losing a close match 13-17.

India is currently in the second position in the medal tally, having seven medals to their name: 4 Gold, 2 Silver, and a Bronze. China is currently leading the pack with nine medals.

India will hope to add a few more and top the tally as the competition is now entering its final day on Thursday, having two more medal events: Air Pistol Mixed Team and Trap Mixed Team event.