Rahi Sarnobat wins in Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting

Reigning Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat is back with a bang, winning the women’s 25m pistol at the 21st Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting championship.

Rahi, representing Maharashtra, shot 36, to emerge triumphant ahead of Esha Singh of Telangana, who shot 31 in the 50-shot final on Monday.

The host state's Chinki Yadav was third with 28-hits. Rahi also topped qualification with a score of 582. Devanshi Dhama of Uttar Pradesh also shot the same score but was second on lesser inner 10s. Esha was third with 581.

Haryana's Vibhuti Bhatia won the junior women's 25m pistol with state-mate Tejaswini coming second and Maharashtra’s Riya Shirish Thatte third.

The pistol leg of the championship is being held at the MP State Shooting Academy ranges in the city.