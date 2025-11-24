Pranjali Prashant Dhumal wins 25m pistol gold, her third medal at Deaflympics 2025

India’s Pranjali Prashant Dhumal added another title to her standout campaign at the Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo, winning the women’s 25m pistol gold on Monday.

The victory marked her third medal of the Games, following gold in the mixed pistol event with Abhinav Deshwal and silver in the women’s 10m air pistol.

She entered the final as the top qualifier after setting a new qualification world record and Deaflympics record with a score of 573 out of 600. Maintaining her composure in the medal round, she secured the top podium position ahead of Mosina Halyna of Ukraine, who took silver, and Korea’s Jeon Jiwon, who claimed bronze.

Fellow Indian shooter Anuya Prasad, who had earlier won the women’s 10m air pistol gold, finished fourth in the 25m pistol final.

India’s continued success in shooting has been a defining feature of this edition of the Deaflympics. On Sunday, Abhinav Deshwal clinched India’s 15th medal in the discipline after winning the men’s 25m pistol gold with a record-breaking performance. His victory added to the growing list of podium finishes for the shooting contingent.

In wrestling, defending champion Sumit Dahiya secured another gold for India in the men’s 97kg freestyle category. He defeated Türkiye’s Omer Saner in the final to retain his title, contributing further to India’s strong showing across sports.

With Pranjali’s latest triumph, India’s overall medal tally at the Deaflympics stands at 9 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze.