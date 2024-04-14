Asiad medalist Palak Gulia wins Paris Olympics quota in 10m air pistol

Asian Games medalist shooter Palak Gulia won the last Paris Olympics quota in pistol shooting for India after securing third position in the final of the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship on Sunday.

The teenager overcame a wobbly start in the 24-shot final, displaying nerves of steel to climb steadily up the leaderboard and eventually end with 217.6, bowing out after the 22nd shot. Armenia’s Elmira Karapetyan won gold, while Thai teenager Kamonlak Saencha won silver and the second available quota place.

Elmira Karapetyan already has a quota in 10m air pistol. Hence, the seven other finalists were eligible for the two quotas available.

This is the 20th Paris Olympics quota for India in shooting and the eighth quota in pistol shooting. India has won all 16 quotas available in rifle and pistol shooting and four in shotgun.

Both Indians had a start to forget but came back admirably under pressure as Saencha and the experienced Veronika Major of Hungary threatened to pull away from the field in the early stages with some sublime shooting. Saencha’s 10.9 for her 13th was a case in point.

Palak and Sainyam were both struggling to get above fifth, but eliminations proved a disaster for Major as Palak and Sainyam too to an extent, got stronger. Ahead of the 19th, Palak took a 0.6 lead over Major with Sainyam exiting in fifth.

Earlier on Saturday, both Palak and Sainyam had qualified with a score of 578 in the qualification relay.