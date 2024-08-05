Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 3
india
Shooting

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian skeet mixed team in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the final shooting action at the Paris Olympics.

Indian mixed team skeet in action at the Paris Olympics.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Aug 2024 7:51 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: The shooting program at Paris Olympics has came to it's end with the final event, the mixed team skeet event, to be take place on Monday.

Indian pairing of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will be in the qualification round, starting from 12:30 PM IST.

Catch all the Live updates here:

2024-08-05 06:30:17
