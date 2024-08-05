Shooting
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian skeet mixed team in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the final shooting action at the Paris Olympics.
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: The shooting program at Paris Olympics has came to it's end with the final event, the mixed team skeet event, to be take place on Monday.
Indian pairing of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will be in the qualification round, starting from 12:30 PM IST.
- 5 Aug 2024 7:32 AM GMT
The US pairing of Vincent Hancock and Austen Smith is leading after relay 3
After relay 3:
The American pairing of Vincent Hancock and Austen Smith is leading the pack with a perfect 50 in the first series.
India is in relay-5, which is about to start in a few minutes
- 5 Aug 2024 6:55 AM GMT
Format of the skeet mixed team qualification round
There are a total of 15 pairs in the qualification round of skeet mixed team. Each team has one male and one female shooter.
Each shooter will shot three series of 25 hits and then the top 4 pairs after combined total (out of 150) will progress to medal matches.
The top two pairs will hunt for a gold while third and fourth placed pair will be fighting for a bronze medal.
Indian has only one pairing in the qualification round i.e. Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka.