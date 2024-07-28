Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Shooting
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Ramita, Elavenil in action at the air rifle qualification - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live action from the Indian rifle and pistol shooters performances on the second day of Paris Olympics.
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian 10m men's and women's air rifle shooters will be in action at the qualification round of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
However, Manu Bhaker will sight for India's first medal in shooting at the Olympics 2024. She will be competing at the 10m air pistol women's final at 3:30 PM IST.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-07-28 06:41:53
- 28 July 2024 7:37 AM GMT
Impressive run for Indian shooters. Both into the top 8
After 17 shots:
Elavanil -3th
Ramita - 7th
- 28 July 2024 7:05 AM GMT
First up: Air Rifle Women's Qualification at 12:45 PM IST
India have two representative at the air rifle women's qualification:
Ramita
Elavanil Valarivan
Format:
The top 8 shooters on the basis of the highest score after the 60 shots will progress to the final.
- 28 July 2024 6:55 AM GMT
Here is the day's shooting schedule for India
10 m Air Rifle women's Qualification - 12:45 PM IST
10 m Air Rifle men's Qualification - 2:45 PM IST
10 m Air pistol women's final - 3:30 PM IST
