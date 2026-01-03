Olympian shooter Angad Bajwa explains why he switched nationality to Canada

Having donned the Indian jersey with pride since his junior debut in 2013, Olympian and two-time Asian championship skeet shooting medalist Angad Singh Bajwa is set to switch his nationality.

In an exclusive conversation with The Bridge, the 30-year-old confirmed that he will represent Canada in future competitions and the move was driven by personal and professional considerations.

"It was a very emotional decision and a very tough one for me to take," Bajwa said.

"I’ve been competing in India for the last 12-13 years, but the major reason was family and business there. It’s getting very difficult for me to travel every month. At this point, this felt like the easiest decision I could make," he added.

Bajwa’s move was cemented when he received formal clearance – a no-objection certificate (NOC) – from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Bajwa competed at last month’s 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, where he finished fourth in the men’s skeet final.

"I can’t leave my game. I have to keep shooting, but I also need to focus more on work," he said.

The transition comes at a time of change in his personal life as well. Having got married last year, he acknowledged that new responsibilities also played a role in his thinking.

"A lot of new things are coming up in life for me. One of the major reasons for switching from here to Canada was family and work. It’s become really tough to keep struggling between two countries all the time," he pointed.

Bajwa represented India in the men’s skeet event at the Asian Games in 2018. At the Asian Shotgun Championships in 2019 in Kuwait City, Bajwa won a gold with a perfect 60/60, a world record perfect score of 60/60 in the finals.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he finished 18th in men’s skeet with a score of 120/125 in the qualification before he took a one-year break from competitive shooting before returning to scene.

At the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, Bajwa won the men's skeet team bronze alongside Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Gurjoat Singh Khangura.

Bajwa’s competitive future will depend on upcoming selections and the coaches’ plans, he is currently making the most of a brief off-season.

"Right now, I’ve got some free time. Things will start in January or February, and then it depends on the coaches there," he explained, adding that most Western countries are currently in their off-season.

Despite the move, he was quick to clarify that the shift is not a complete departure from India.

"I won’t go completely. My grandparents are here, and I have a house here as well. I’ll keep shuffling between India and there, but a lot less now.

"Once I get the calendar for next year and understand the competitions and selection matches in Canada, I’ll plan my year accordingly," he said.

Even as he prepares for a new chapter, his connection to India remains strong. “India has always been very close to me,” he said. “But when I compete, wherever I am, I will compete to win.”