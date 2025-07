NRAI announces Indian squads for upcoming international events

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced the Indian squads for four major upcoming international shooting competitions: the senior squad for the 16th Asian Shooting Championship (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun); the senior squad for the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) and the junior squads for both the 16th ASC and the ISSF Junior World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun).

The 16th Asian Shooting Championship is scheduled to be held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan from August 16 to 30, 2025. Following that, the ISSF World Cup for rifle and pistol events will take place in Ningbo, China, from September 7 to 15.

The Indian capital city of New Delhi will host the ISSF Junior World Cup from September 24 to October 2, bringing the international junior shooting scene to home soil.

In the senior category, the ASC squad consists of 35 athletes who will compete in 16 events, including four mixed team competitions. Among the standouts is Olympian Manu Bhaker, who remains the only shooter selected for two individual events: the women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol.

Other prominent names making their return to the senior squad include Rudrankksh Patil, the former men’s air rifle world champion, along with Olympians Anjum Moudgil (women’s 50m rifle 3 positions), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (men’s 50m rifle 3 positions), Saurabh Chaudhary (men’s 10m air pistol), and Kynan Chenai (men’s trap).

Swapnil Kusale and Rahi Sarnobat, both decorated shooters, have been named in the squad for the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo.

Notably, athletes such as Esha Singh, Mehuli Ghosh, and Kiran Ankush Jadhav have been selected for both the Asian Championship and World Cup squads.

On the junior front, NRAI has announced two squads of 36 members each for the ASC and the ISSF World Cup. The rosters are identical with the exception of Raiza Dhillon, who has been selected for the senior team in the Asian Championship and will compete in the junior women’s skeet team at the Delhi event, replacing Mansi Raghuvanshi.

Indian Senior Squad for Asian Shooting Championship, Kazakhstan

Individual Events

Air Rifle – Men: Rudrankksh B. Patil, Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav

Air Rifle – Women: Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Ananya Naidu

50m Rifle 3 Positions – Men: Chain Singh, Akhil Sheoran, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

50m Rifle 3 Positions – Women: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Anjum Moudgil

Air Pistol – Men: Saurabh Chaudhary, Aditya Malra, Anmol Jain

Air Pistol – Women: Suruchi, Palak, Manu Bhaker

25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Men: Anish, Neeraj Kumar, Adarsh Singh

25m Sports Pistol – Women: Manu Bhaker, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Esha Singh

Trap – Men: Lakshay, Kynan Darius Chenai, Bhowneesh Mendiratta

Trap – Women: Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, Preeti Rajak

Skeet – Men: Abhay Singh Sekhon, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Skeet – Women: Ganemat Sekhon, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan

Mixed Team Events

Air Rifle Mixed Team: Rudrankksh B. Patil & Mehuli Ghosh, Arjun Babuta & Elavenil Valarivan

Air Pistol Mixed Team: Saurabh Chaudhary & Suruchi, Aditya Malra & Palak

Trap Mixed Team: Lakshay & Neeru, Kynan Darius Chenai & Aashima Ahlawat

Skeet Mixed Team: Abhay Singh Sekhon & Ganemat Sekhon, Bhavtegh Singh Gill & Raiza Dhillon

Indian Shooters for ISSF World Cup, Ningbo, China

Individual Events

Air Rifle – Men: Umamahesh Maddenini, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Niraj Kumar

Air Rifle – Women: Ramita, Meghana M. Sajjanar, Kashika Pradhan

50m Rifle 3 Positions – Men: Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Babu Singh Panwar, Kiran Ankush Jadhav

50m Rifle 3 Positions – Women: Mehuli Ghosh, Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole, Manini Kaushik

Air Pistol – Men: Amit Sharma, Nishant Rawat, Samrat Rana

Air Pistol – Women: Surbhi Rao, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh

25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Men: Bhavesh Shekhawat, Pradeep Singh Shekhawat, Mandeep Singh

25m Sports Pistol – Women: Rahi Sarnobat, Abhidnya Ashok Patil, Divya T.S

Mixed Team Events

Air Rifle Mixed Team: Umamahesh Maddenini & Ramita, Divyansh Singh Panwar & Meghana M. Sajjanar

Air Pistol Mixed Team: Amit Sharma & Surbhi Rao, Nishant Rawat & Rhythm Sangwan

Indian Junior Squad for Asian Shooting Championship, Kazakhstan

Individual Events

Air Rifle – Junior Men: Naraen Pranav, Himanshu, Abhinav Shaw

Air Rifle – Junior Women: Shambhavi Kshirsagar, Isha Anil Taksale, Hrudya Shri Kondur

50m Rifle 3 Positions – Junior Men: Adriyan Karmakar, Vedant Waghmare, Rohit Kanyan

50m Rifle 3 Positions – Junior Women: Mahit Sandhu, Anushka H Thokur, Prachi Shashikant Gaikwad

Air Pistol – Junior Men: Kapil, Jonathan Gavin Antony, Vijay Kumar Tomar

Air Pistol – Junior Women: Rashmika Sahgal, Vanshika Chaudhary, Mohini Singh

25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Junior Men: Sameer, Abhinav Choudhary, Suraj Sharma

25m Sports Pistol – Junior Women: Riya Shirish Thatte, Tejaswani, Payal

Trap – Junior Men: Arjun, Aryavansh Tyagi, Udhav Singh Rathore

Trap – Junior Women: Addya Katyal, Bhavya Tripathi, Sabeera Haris

Skeet – Junior Men: Harmehar Singh Lally, Ishaan Singh Libraa, Atul Singh Rajawat

Skeet – Junior Women: Yashasvi Rathore, Agrima Kanwar, Mansi Raghuvanshi

Mixed Team Events

Air Rifle Mixed – Junior: Naraen Pranav & Vanitha Suresh, Himanshu & Isha Anil Taksale

Air Pistol Mixed – Junior: Kapil & Rashmika Sahgal, Jonathan Gavin Antony & Vanshika Chaudhary

Trap Mixed – Junior: Arjun & Addya katyal, Aryavansh Tyagi & Bhavya Tripath

Skeet Mixed – Junior: Harmehar Singh Lally & Yashasvi Rathore, Ishaan Singh Libraa & Agrima Kanwar

Indian Junior Squad for ISSF Junior World Cup, New Delhi

Note: Identical to ASC Junior squad except one change below.

Change in Skeet – Junior Women: Raiza Dhillon replaces Mansi Raghuvanshi