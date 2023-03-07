NRAI approves participation of deaf shooters in MQS selection trials

From now on, shooters with hearing impairment will be able to participate in selection trials (in the Minimum Qualification Score category) alongside able-bodied marksmen and markswomen, the sport's governing body has stated.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) allows extra two shooters per event to participate in the MQS category during competitions or selection trials to enable the shooters to achieve MQS.

However, shooters participating under the MQS category are not entitled to any ranking, medal, or quota place.

"Approvals were provided for MQS (Minimum Qualification Score) for the participation of Deaf Shooters in Selection Trials for able-body shooters," the NRAI said in a statement.

The approval was given when the National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) governing body, under the chairmanship of president Raninder Singh, conducted its first physical meeting since the COVID pandemic broke out three years ago.

With an ISSF World Cup scheduled in Bhopal later this month, the NRAI has also approved the formation of various committees for the smooth conduct of the tournament.

"The governing body also gave its approval for the formation of the organizing committee and sub-committees for the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, Bhopal," the federation said in the statement.

The NRAI also finalized the dates for its domestic tournaments with the national championships starting on November 5. The governing body also decided that the All India G.V. Mavalankar Shooting Championships must be completed by August. Teams for the Asian Cup, which will offer quota for next year's Paris Olympics, will be picked before December.

It also said that "recommendations made by the prevention of age fraud committee and prevention of sexual harassment at workplace committee were accepted."