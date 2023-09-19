Nischal Singh wins silver in 50m rifle 3 position at ISSF World Cup in Rio

Indian rifle shooter Nischal Singh won a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position as the curtain fell on the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday. India finished the World Cup with two medals.

This was Nischal's maiden medal as she made her debut at the senior World Cup. Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad, who made a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, won the gold medal with a score of 458.

“It is my first World Cup final and I have a medal, so I am very happy about that,” the Indian teenager said after winning the medal.

Before graduating to the senior level, Nischal won three international medals at the junior level.

In the elimination round, 18 shooters were eliminated among 73 competitors. Nischal shot a solid 587 in relay to make a cut in the qualification round. Two more Indian shooters - Anjum Moudgil and Ayushi Podder - had also advanced.

Nischal Singh wins SILVER in Women's 50m Rifle 3 positions event with a score of 458 at the #ISSFWorldCup in Rio.



This is india's 2nd medal in this World Cup!

In the qualification round, Nischal qualified for the final with a score of 592, which included a perfect 200 in the prone position.



Anjum scored 586 and finished 10th, failing to qualify for the final by a point. Ayushi made a 35th-place finish with a score of 580.

In the final, Nishal went head-to-head against Duestad from the very onset of the 45-shot final. She was 0.1 behind Duestad after the first 15 kneeling shots and then after 15 shots in the prone position. Nishal eventually won the silver medal, with Grundsoee winning the bronze medal.

Earlier, Elavenil Valarivan won the women’s 10m air rifle gold.

Gurpreet Singh was the other Indian shooter who was in action but could shoot only 574 to finish 15th in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol.

A 16-member Indian team participated in the tournament.