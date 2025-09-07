Neeru Dhanda, Bhowneesh Mendiratta win National selection trials 4

Asian champion Neeru Dhanda and Asian silver medalist Bhowneesh Mendiratta stamped their authority at the National Selection Shotgun Trials 4 (T4), held at the Bhai Devinder Singh Sidhu Gun Club in Bhucho village, Punjab.

In a tense men’s trap final, Bhowneesh prevailed over Kynan Darius Chenai in a dramatic shoot-off after both shooters ended with 45 hits. While Bhowneesh held his nerve to strike the target, Kynan faltered, handing victory to the 2022 Asian silver medalist.

Bhowneesh had earlier topped qualification with a score of 123, edging out Vivaan Kapoor (119), while Kynan (117), Zoravar Singh Sandhu (117), Shardul Vihaan (117), and Arjun Singh Cheema (116) completed the finalists. Zoravar eventually secured third place in the final.

In the women’s trap final, Neeru displayed her consistency by shooting 47 to claim gold, finishing ahead of Aashima Ahlawat (45) and Kirti Gupta (32).

Neeru had earlier topped the qualification round with a score of 112, narrowly surpassing Aashima (111) and Kirti (110). Rajeshwari Kumari (110), Sabeera Haris (109), and Preeti Rajak (108) rounded out the finalists.

With the trials concluded, Bhowneesh, Vivaan Kapoor, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have emerged as leading contenders for India’s men’s trap squad for next month’s ISSF World Championship Shotgun in Athens, Greece.

In women’s trap, Neeru, Aashima, and Kirti are set to spearhead India’s challenge.

Meanwhile, in skeet, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, and veteran Mairaj Ahmed Khan are front-runners in the men’s category, while Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon, and Parinaz Dhaliwal are the top names in the women’s event.