65th Shooting Nationals bound athlete stopped by airline for carrying air rifle

In yet another case of an athlete being harassed by a major airline, shooter Dishant Dey was refused permission to carry his air rifle while travelling to compete in the 65th Shooting Nationals in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dey was travelling from Guwahati, Assam to the southern Indian city along with his mother, when Indigo refused to let him travel with his air rifle despite having all the necessary supporting documents.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) took to Twitter to narrate their athlete's ordeal.

"Pure harassment at @GuwahatiAirport by @IndiGo6E. Dishant Dey is trying to travel to Trivandrum by flight 6E5226 to participate in the 65th Shooting Nationals & despite having all necessary documents to carry his Air Rifle with him, the airline is refusing permission," the NRAI tweeted.

"Pls help save a sporting career. The athlete and his mother are at the airport with no help forthcoming," it added tagging the Prime Minister of India, SAI and the Chief Minister of Assam among others.



This is not the first time that a shooter has been refused permission to travel without their guns or rifle. Previously star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker and others have also raised voice regarding the same.

Earlier this month, the NRAI had released an advisory for shooters travelling by air to compete at the 65th Shooting Nationals in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Shooters who are traveling by air with weapons and ammunition for participation in NSCC are advised to apply for DGCA permit to avoid any inconvenience. Shooters must download gun carry letter from our website," the advisory released on 2nd November by the national federation read.





