National Shooting Trials: World Champion Rudrankksh goes down to Lagad Sourav Gorakh

The reigning 10m Air Rifle World Champion Rudrankksh Patil lost to Lagad Saurav Gorakh 9-17 in the National Shooting Trials at the Dr Karni Singh Range on Monday.

Gorkah and Patil were inseparable in the qualification round and the semifinal as they finished level on points at 629.7 and 261.5 respectively in the first two rounds.

However, it was the less fancied Lagad Saurav Gorakh who upped his game in the final to win the selection trials 17-9.

Kiran Ankush Jadhav finished third in the event followed by qualification topper Hriday Hazarika. They were followed by Olympians Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar in fifth and sixth position respectively.

In the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Sift Kaur Samra trumped the experienced Anjum Moudgil 17-9 to emerge as the winner. Manini Kaushik finished third.

2012 London Olympic medallist Vijay Kumar finished second in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol behind the young Vijayveer Sidhu as Bhavesh Shekawat finished third.

Meanwhile, Olympian Manu Bhaker finished ahead of Chinki Yadav and Esha Singh in the Women's 25m Sports Pistol. Qualification topper Rhythm Sangwan finished fifth.

Results