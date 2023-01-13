National Shooting Trials: Manu Bhaker reigns supreme in 25m Pistol; Aishwary Tomar wins 50m 3P

Olympian Manu Bhaker once again asserted her dominance in the Women's 25m Sports Pistol at the National Shooting Selection Trials as she reigned supreme in the second trial as well.

The 20-year-old defeated Abhindya Patil 27-26 to win the second trial as Niveditha Nair came in third with a score of 18.

Earlier in the day, Manu Bhaker dominated the qualification round for Women's 25m Sports Pistol with an impressive score of 590. Karnataka's Divya TS was a distant second at 582 followed by Rhythm Sangwan at 580.

Aishwarya Pratap Tomar wins Men's 50m Rifle 3P

Another Olympian in action, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar decimated Pankaj Mukheja 17-7 in the final of the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions first trial. Tomar had earlier topped both the qualification round and the semifinal in what was a perfect day for him.

Akhil Sheoran came third in the event.

Ramita wins Women's 10m Air Rifle

On the other hand, Ramita emerged on the top in the second trial of women's 10m air rifle. She defeated the 14-year-old sensation and qualification topper Tilottama Sen 16-12 in the final.

Sen had pipped Ramita in the semifinals as well, but faltered in the final. Olympian Elavenil Valarivan finished third.

Meanwhile, the winner of the first trial Mehuli Ghosh failed to advance to the semifinal after finishing 10th in the qualification round.

Results

Women's 25m Sports Pistol T2: 1. Manu Bhaker, 2. Abhindya Patil, 3. Niveditha Nair, 4. Divya TS

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions T1: 1. Aishwarya Tomar, 2. Pankaj Mukheja, 3. Akhil Sheoran, 4. Niraj Kumar

Women's 10m Air Rifle T2: 1. Ramita, 2. Tilottama Sen, 3. Elavenil Valarivan, 4. Nancy





