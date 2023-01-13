National Shooting Trials: Esha, Sarabjot, Akhil register wins

Akhil Sheoran won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions Trial 2 (T2) competition for Group A shooters, overcoming the challenge from Swapnil Kusale 17-11 in the gold-medal match at the Karni Singh Rangeon Friday.

In Trial 1 (T1) competitions for Group A shooters, 10m air pistol shooters Esha Singh and Sarabjot Singh won gold in the women's and men's sections respectively.

Akhil Sheoran had earlier come second in qualification with a score of 592, finishing behind Aishwary Tomar (594).

But the Railway marksman then went on to top the ranking round with an effort of 408.9. Seasoned Army man Chain Singh won bronze in the event.

Telangana's Esha Singh emerged triumphant in the women's 10m air pistol event beating Karnataka's Divya TS 16-14 in the gold-medal contest. Earlier, she had topped the qualification round with a score of 581 and then come second to Divya in the ranking round.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal of Haryana won the bronze.

In men's air pistol, the gold went to Haryana's Sarabjot Singh when he got the better of state-mate Shiva Narwal 17-11. Railways' Arjun Das bagged the bronze.

Sarabjot had earlier topped both the qualification and the ranking rounds before winning the competition.

In the junior competitions, Rajasthan's Amit Sharma (men's 10m air pistol), Chandigarh's Sainyam (women's 10m air pistol) and Maharashtra's Vedant Nitin Waghmare (men's 3P) were among the day's winners.