National camp starts for Asian Shooting Championships in Delhi

The Indian shooting squad is back at a national camp at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Wednesday, a week after concluding their historic campaign at the Asian Games.

The camp will serve as the precursor to the upcoming Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon, Korea beginning October 24. The continental championships will have a total of 24 Paris Olympic quotas on offer.

The quota places are equally divided across the 12 individual Olympic events in the rifle, pistol, and shotgun categories.

The likes of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Adarsh Singh, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Esha Singh, Kynan Chenia, and Ganemat Sekhon will be targeting another shot at the Olympics quota after a very brilliant campaign at the recently concluded Asian Games and will look to make up for the disappointment of Baku World Championships.

The Indian squad has already won seven Paris quotas in shooting and will be looking to garner as many of the 17 that they can win in Changwon.



The entire squad, including coaches and support staff, checked into their accommodations on Monday and got down to training in earnest on Wednesday morning.

The senior squad has a total of 38 shooters in the camp along with 17 coaches and eight support staff. The junior squad, on the other hand, has 36 shooters along with 12 coaches and five support staff members.

The camp will be run under the supervision of high-performance director Dr. Pierre Beauchamp as well as foreign coaches Thomas Farnik (rifle), Munkhbayar Dorjsuren (pistol), Marcelo Dradi (trap), and Ennio Falco (skeet).