India eyes strong medal haul as ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup returns to Munich - Preview

The prestigious ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup returns to Munich from June 8 to 15, 2025, and all eyes are on the Indian shooting contingent as they gear up to compete in one of the most competitive editions in recent years.

Hosted at the world-class Hochbrück Shooting Centre, the event will see participation from top shooting nations across the globe, including a formidable full-strength squad from South Korea, making this leg a true test of Olympic-level preparedness.

India’s 23-member main squad, which includes a mix of experienced campaigners and exciting newcomers, enters the tournament following a successful South American campaign. Indian shooters brought home 15 medals, including six golds, from the ISSF World Cups in Buenos Aires and Lima earlier this year.

They were second in the standings in Buenos Aires and third in Lima. However, Munich offers a much sterner challenge.

With powerhouse nations like Korea and Germany sending their best athletes, and with the competition intensifying ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle, this World Cup could play a crucial role in shaping India’s roadmap for the coming years.

The spotlight in Munich is firmly on South Korea, which has made a strategic shift by deploying its full Olympic medal-winning lineup.

Among the names creating buzz are Oh Ye Jin (10m air pistol), Yang Jiin (25m pistol) and Ban Hyojin (10m air rifle), all of whom were gold medalists in Paris. Also in the squad is Park Hajun, an Olympic silver medallist. Korea’s decision to go all in after sending only a limited squad to the South American legs sends a strong message to rivals. They are building momentum early in the new Olympic cycle.

China, winner of the first two ISSF World Cups this year, will arrive with a 22-member squad headlined by Li Yuehong, a three-time Olympic medallist in 25m rapid-fire pistol, and Sheng Lihao, the 20-year-old sensation who is the reigning Olympic, World, and Asian champion and the world record holder in men’s 10m air rifle. Xie Yu, China’s Olympic gold medallist in men’s 10m air pistol, will also compete, adding to the firepower.

From India’s perspective, the squad for Munich offers an encouraging blend of medal-winning veterans and fresh talent. Paris 2024 bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale is back to anchor the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Palak, the Asian Games gold medallist, will feature in the women’s 10m air pistol, hoping to extend her stellar form. Manu Bhaker, who is slated to compete in both 10m and 25m pistol events, remains one of India’s most decorated pistol shooters and a key figure in mixed team events. Also returning to the fold is Elavenil Valarivan, a former World No.1 in women’s air rifle, alongside Sandeep Singh, who brings Olympic experience in the 10m air rifle category.

India’s Stars set for Munich test

Among the Indian stars to watch is Sift Kaur Samra, one of the most technically gifted rifle shooters in the country. She returns to the Munich range where she claimed a bronze medal last year, and is aiming higher this time.

“I will try to win one more medal there because last year I had bronze from the Munich World Cup. So definitely I would love to change the color of the medal,” Sift told The Bridge before leaving for Germany.

Her presence, along with that of Ashi Chouksey and Shriyanka Sadangi, bolsters India’s strength in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Suruchi Singh, who bagged three golds and a bronze at this year’s World Cups in Buenos Aires and Lima. Suruchi will be in action in two events in Munich, and she is unfazed by the competition.

“I am very confident. I am moving in a flow. I don't have any pressure. I am already ranked no 1. I don't think my match will go wrong. I am practicing well. I will do what I have come to do. I don’t really care how famous my opponent is. I just want to do well for myself,” she told The Bridge.

Arjun Babuta, heading to Munich for the season's third World Cup, was in medal contention throughout the final at the Paris Olympics, but lost out on the podium in the deciding shot. He, however, bounced back with a strong performance at this year’s World Cup in Lima, winning a silver medal in men’s 10m air rifle.

“I feel really good about it (winning silver at the Lima World Cup). I learned a few things from Paris and have been experimenting a lot since. I’m working on the mental, physical, nutritional, and recovery aspects, which will help me maintain my focus. I feel fresh,” Arjun Babuta told The Bridge.

Adding to India’s firepower is Kiran Ankush Jadhav, who will compete in both the 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions. His versatility and consistency will be vital for India’s medal prospects. The squad also includes Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, and Simranpreet Brar, who have previously delivered solid performances in rapid fire and sports pistol events.

The World Cup also marks the senior international debuts of three young and promising shooters: Ananya Naidu (10m air rifle), Aditya Malra, and Nishant Rawat (both in 10m air pistol). Their selection is based on strong performances in domestic trials and junior competitions. Competing alongside Olympic medallists in Munich will be an ideal learning platform — and perhaps an opportunity to cause a few upsets.

Interestingly, two of India’s most consistent shooters in recent years, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, are absent from the squad. Their decision to skip the Munich leg may be linked to scheduling or focused preparation for later World Cups and key ranking events.

As per the NRAI, only up to three shooters in each event are funded, while others are participating at their own cost, a common scenario in elite Indian shooting. 13 other squad members are self-funded, highlighting both the hunger and financial investment required to compete at this level. The NRAI and SAI are supporting core Olympic probables, while the rest are part of the extended pool, gaining experience and world ranking points.

India will field combinations in all major events, including mixed team categories. In the 10m air rifle mixed, combinations like Arjun Babuta-Arya Borse and Ankush Jadhav-Elavenil Valarivan offer a mix of youth and experience. In the 10m air pistol mixed, Varun Tomar-Suruchi Singh and Aditya Malra-Manu Bhaker will be in action, with Bhaker aiming for a strong showing in both individual and team formats.

Main Squad

Men:

10m Air Rifle: Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Sandeep Singh

50m Rifle 3 Positions: Chain Singh, Swapnil Kusale, Kiran Ankush Jadhav

10m Air Pistol: Varun Tomar, Aditya Malra, Nishant Rawat

25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, Ankur Goel

Women:

10m Air Rifle: Arya Borse, Elavenil Valarivan, Ananya Naidu

50m Rifle 3 Positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi

10m Air Pistol: Suruchi Singh, Manu Bhaker, Palak

25m Sports Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Simranpreet Brar, Esha Singh

Mixed Teams:

10m Air Rifle: Arjun Babuta-Arya Borse; Kiran Ankush Jadhav-Elavenil Valarivan

10m Air Pistol: Varun Tomar-Suruchi Singh; Aditya Malra-Manu Bhaker

Second Squad (RPO)

Men

10m Sir Rifle: Niraj Kumar, Umamahesh Madenini

50m Rifle 3 Positions: Akhil Sheoran, Niraj Kumar

10m Air Pistol: Sarabjot Singh

25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Gurmeet, Adarsh Singh

Women

10m Air Rifle: Meghana M Sajjanar, Ramita Jindal

50m Rifle 3 Positions: Anjum Moudgil, Nishchal

10m Air Pistol: Sainyam, Simranpreet Kaur Brar

25m Sports Pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Divya TS