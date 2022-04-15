CWG Begin In
Mehuli Ghosh wins women's 10m air rifle T3 trial

Mehuli was initially sixth in the first qualification round with a score of 629.1

Mehuli Ghosh

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-04-15T21:06:32+05:30

West Bengal's Mehuli Ghosh upstaged Tilottama Sen of Karnataka to win the women'sMehuli was initially sixth in the first qualification round with a score of 629.1 10m air rifle T3 (third trial) competition at the national selection trials on Friday. Mehuli prevailed 16-8 in the gold medal contest. Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, representing Gujarat, won bronze after topping the qualification round with a sublime 632.

Shooting on competition day eight, Mehuli was initially sixth in the first qualification round with a score of 629.1, while Tilottama qualified seventh with the same score but with lesser inner 10s.

In the top eight final stage, Mehuli topped with a 261.9, while Tilottoma was a close second with 261.6, even as Elavenil settled for bronze with a 260.3. Mehuli's experience then saw her through in the gold medal clash.

In the junior women's 10m air rifle T3 contest, Himachal Pradesh's Zeena Khitta emerged triumphant with a 17-11 scoreline over Haryana's Ramita. In the youth category, Haryana's Nancy overcame Maharashtra's Isha Anil Taksale 16-4 in the gold medal match.

