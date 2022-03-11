Meghana Sajjanar beats Mehuli Ghosh to win women's 10m air rifle trials

Meghana Sajjanar, representing Railways, beat West Bengal's Mehuli Ghosh 16-10 to claim the top spot in the T1 women's 10m air rifle trials on Friday.

Meghana, a former India international, had finished sixth in the first qualification round with a score of 628.8 after 60 shots, as the top eight moved to the final stages. Olympian and former world number one Elavenil Valarivan had topped qualifications with 631.1, while Mehuli finished second with 630.9.

Thereafter, the trio met again in the medal match along with Mehak Jatana of Punjab. The quartet had finished top-two in the two semi-finals. Mehuli topped the medal match with a score of 44.5 and Meghana followed her to the gold medal match with 42.5. Mahek won bronze with 35.5 while Elavenil bowed out in fourth with 22.5 points.

In other results, Arya Rajesh Borse of Maharashtra overcame Kiran Nandana of Karnataka 16-8 to clinch the junior women's 10m air rifle T1 trials. Karnataka bagged a double gold when Tilottama Sen defeated Mridvika Bhardwaj 17-9 in the youth women's decider.

National Shooting T1 and T2 Rifle/Pistol trials are being conducted by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) at Bhopal's M P State Shooting Academy ranges.

Over 3300 shooters are participating in this year's first national trials in Bhopal, after they had to be postponed from January because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian teams for the upcoming World Cup in Baku and Junior World Cup in Suhl are to be selected on the basis of these trials.