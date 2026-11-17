Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was, on Tuesday, elected as a member of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Athletes Committee for the 2026–2030 term.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) received formal confirmation of her election from the global governing body.

In an official communication issued from Munich on 16 November 2026, ISSF President Luciano Rossi and Secretary General Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo congratulated Manu on her appointment.

Her election followed online voting conducted among active international shooters during two major competitions. Polling took place during the ISSF World Championship 300m Rifle in Cairo, Egypt, and the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Doha, Qatar.

Manu was one of six athletes elected to the committee across rifle, pistol and shotgun from a field of 22 candidates representing 20 member federations. Two representatives were chosen from each discipline by their fellow competitors.

The ISSF Executive Committee will now nominate the remaining members to complete the panel.

Speaking on her election to the committee, Manu Bhaker said: "Honoured to be elected as a Member of the Athletes Committee, and truly grateful to my fellow shooters for their trust. Being on the firing line every day shows what athletes need—from clearer rules and schedules to stronger support systems. With this new responsibility, I’m committed to ensuring the voices of all athletes are heard, grooming talent at the grassroots level, and working together to take our entire shooting fraternity to greater heights."