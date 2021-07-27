Manu Bhaker's coach Ronak Pandit lashes out at gun manufacturer Morini

Following the allegations from Francesco Repich from the Swiss gun manufacturer Morini that neither Manu Bhaker nor any Indian official reached out to them when her gun malfunctioned during the Women's 10m Air Pistol qualification at the Tokyo Olympics, Bhaker's coach Ronak Pandit has now hit back at the manufacturer.



Pandit posted a video on his Facebook account and explained how far the Morini repair room was from the shooting range and the time it would have consumed to go there and come back. He also alleged Morini of posting anti-Manu Bhaker articles just a day before the event and asked how could have the 19-year-old trusted someone who criticised her badly just a day before. Ronak Pandit even went on to explain that Manu did have a spare gun, but she was not comfortable with its grip and hence had to stick to the one she was already using.

Earlier, Franceso Repich had in a social media post alleged that the Indians had refrained from taking sighting shots and had mentioned that how repairing the gun would have taken less time if it was taken to the professionals. He had also accused the coaches of trying to play the role of technicians and how it hurt Bhaker's performance.

Manu Bhaker has had a torrid time at the Tokyo Olympics so far. She failed to qualify for the Women's 10m Air Pistol after the gun malfunction and then crumbled under pressure today in the Mixed 10m Air Pistol alongside Saurabh Chaudhary. She has been under immense criticism for her show and would be hoping to turn it around when she competes in her third event at the Olympics – the 25m Pistol.



