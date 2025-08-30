Rising above struggles: Madhya Pradesh Shooter Nikhil Pundir eyes 2028 Olympics

Before most of the city awakens, Nikhil Pundir is already at the shooting range, breathing slowly, aligning his sights, and focusing on the bullseye.

This is something he has been doing for the past five years without fail, a routine of early mornings and long hours that has become second nature.

Rain or shine, tournament or practice, Pundir’s dedication to his craft has never wavered despite challenges, each day a step toward mastering precision, patience, and mental focus.

In an exclusive conversation with The Bridge, the 20-year-old rifle shooter from Madhya Pradesh shared how every shot is a step toward the 2028 Olympics, in a sport where talent often battles financial and systemic hurdles.

Rising through the ranks

Pundir’s journey began five years ago, when he first picked up a rifle and discovered a natural connection to the sport.

Since then, he has built an impressive resume, competing in four consecutive National Championships (2021–2024), clinching a national title, and winning multiple state-level medals across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

His accolades include victories at the Kumar Surendra Shooting Championships, India Open, All India Shooting Championships, North and West Zone events, University Games, and a top-five finish at the 2025 Khelo India Games.

Yet behind the medals lies relentless dedication. “It’s not just practice; it’s preparing my mind for the pressure of competition,” Pundir says.

His day begins at 5:30 AM with cardio and breathing exercises to enhance stability, followed by hours of precision drills, stance corrections, live firing, and meditation.

Evenings are devoted to strength training, dry firing, and analyzing training data, while weekends see mock competitions designed to replicate the intensity of real matches.

The cost of excellence

Shooting excellence comes at a steep price. Pundir spends between ₹90,000 and ₹1.3 lakh monthly, with ammunition alone consuming nearly half of that.

Travel, coaching, and equipment upgrades pile on further costs. “Many young shooters drop out, not for lack of skill, but because they can’t afford it,” he explains. Sponsorship and sustained support remain scarce, particularly for athletes who have yet to win international medals.

The challenges extend beyond individual finances. Limited access to world-class ranges, modern equipment, and advanced coaching hampers the sport nationwide.

Media coverage is inconsistent, leaving shooters largely invisible outside Olympic years. At the grassroots level, high costs have cemented shooting’s reputation as an elitist pursuit, preventing many promising youngsters from even starting.

“We need more affordable ranges, structured school competitions, and opportunities in semi-urban and rural areas,” Pundir emphasizes.

Vision beyond personal glory

Despite these hurdles, Pundir’s ambitions stretch beyond personal success. He advocates for government-private sponsorship models, equipment subsidies, and media campaigns that celebrate shooters as national icons.

“I want kids from smaller towns to feel that shooting is a sport for them too,” he says.

By combining grassroots development with high-performance training, Pundir believes India can create a pipeline of Olympic-caliber talent.

With the 2028 Olympics in sight, Pundir’s story reflects a new generation of Indian shooters, disciplined, talented, and committed not only to their dreams but to the growth of the sport itself.

But Nikhil’s journey is not without challenges. The financial demands of training, equipment, and travel remain steep, and consistent support is hard to come by.

Fans, well-wishers, and organizations who want to be part of his Olympic dream can contribute to his journey and help him focus entirely on training and performance.

Ways to support Nikhil:

PhonePe/UPI: 7452042482@axl

Bank Account Holder Name: Mr. Nikhil Pundir

Bank Account Number: 411202011000911

IFSC Code: UBIN0541125

Contact: 7452042482

Every bit of support brings him one step closer to representing India on the world’s biggest stage.