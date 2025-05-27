Lakshay Sheoran, Neeru Dhanda top second shotgun national trials

Lakshay Sheoran and Neeru Dhanda topped their respective trap finals in the Second Shotgun National Trials held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Asian Games silver medalist Lakshay shot 43 in the finals to finish ahead of Jaswinder Singh, who scored 41. Bhowneesh Mendiratta finished third in the men’s category with a score of 33.

In the women’s finals, National Games gold medalist Neeru edged Aashima Ahlawat 40-39 to secure the top spot. Olympian Rajeshwari Kumari secured third place with a score of 31 while

Earlier, in the qualification round, Jungsher S. Virk shot 119 to qualify for the finals behind Lakshay. National Champion Shardul Vihan (118), Jaswinder Singh (117), Bhowneesh (116) and Rayyan Rizvi (116) completed the top six.

Olympians Kynan Chenai (114) and Prithviraj Tondaiman (112) and World Cup finals Silver medalist Vivaan Kapoor (113) failed to reach the finals.

In the women’s category, Neeru topped the qualification with 115 followed by Preeti Rajak (114), Aashima Ahlawat (113), Rajeshwari Kumari (110), Pragati Dubey (109) and Addya Katyal.

Bakhtyaruddin Malek (114), Tarvez Singh Sandhu (111) and Udhav Singh Rathore (110) secured top positions in the junior men’s category.

Addya Katyal (108), Ananya Yaduvanshi (101) and Tanisska Senthilkumar (98) took top spots in the junior women’s.

There was no separate selection trial for junior shooters. The NRAI selection committee will consider the scores of the recently concluded ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, for the junior athletes participating in the event, as the national selection trial 2 coincides with it. Scores of those shooters scores will not be marked as ‘zero’.

The trials are held to help finalise the Indian team for a packed international calendar later in the year, including two ISSF World Cups (Italy and Greece), the 16th Asian Championships (Kazakhstan), the ISSF Junior World Cup (India-September) and the 3rd Asian Youth Games (Bahrain-October).