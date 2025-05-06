Khelo India Youth Games: Mayank Choudhary stars with twin shooting golds

Rajasthan’s young shooting prodigy Mayank Choudhary is turning heads at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 with his consistent brilliance. The talented marksman has bagged two gold medals in as many days, firmly establishing himself as one of the emerging stars in Indian shooting.

On Tuesday, Mayank secured the gold medal in the boys’ 10m air pistol individual event with a stellar score of 239.2, comfortably outpacing Chandigarh’s Dhairya Prashar, who managed 235.3. Yug Pratap Singh Rathore of Madhya Pradesh clinched the bronze with 214.8.

🚨#News | Mayank Choudhary wins the Men's 10m Air Pistol gold at the Kehlo India Youth Games🚨



Mayank Choudhary (center) shot a 239.2 to top the charts🥇



Dhairya (in blue) shot 235.3 to claim🥈silver while Yug Pratap (214.8) picked up🥉bronze.#KIYG2025 #shooting pic.twitter.com/n8ndQtCnf9 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 6, 2025

Mayank’s calm demeanor and razor-sharp focus stood out in the high-pressure final.

His precise aim and composure under pressure is reminiscent of seasoned shooters and this augurs well for the future for Indian shooting. What makes his individual triumph even more special is that it comes just a day after he played a decisive role in Rajasthan’s victory in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Rajasthan's first mixed team gold

On Monday, Mayank partnered with Anjali Shekhawat to deliver Rajasthan’s first gold medal of the Games in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The dynamic duo displayed remarkable coordination and accuracy as they defeated Haryana’s pair of Suruchi Phogat and Parmod with a dominant 17-7 score in the final. This commanding victory not only marked Rajasthan’s entry on the medal tally but also set the tone for Mayank’s personal campaign at the Games.

The mixed team event was a showcase of youth excellence, and Mayank and Anjali’s performance reflected their dedication and hard work. It was a proud moment for Rajasthan as the pair rose to the occasion and demonstrated that the state’s shooting program is producing top-tier talent.

Prachi Gaikwad’s golden moment

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Prachi Gaikwad delivered a stunning performance in the girls’ 50m rifle 3 positions event to clinch gold.

Participating in her second Khelo India Youth Games, Prachi showed significant improvement from her previous outing where she had won a bronze. This time, she edged past Karnataka’s Tilottama Sen in a closely fought contest, scoring 458.4 against Tilottama’s 455.6.

Prachi’s performance was notable not just for the win but for her composure across all three positions – kneeling, prone, and standing.

Her technical execution, mental stability, and strategic approach reflect the influence of her idol, Swapnil Kusale, a medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Inspired by him, Prachi has worked diligently on her technique, and the results were visible in her calm and confident shooting throughout the event.

Shooting stars of the future

The performances of Mayank Choudhary and Prachi Gaikwad at the Khelo India Youth Games underline the rising standards of Indian youth shooting.

With dedicated training, access to top facilities, and guidance from elite shooters, these young athletes are already proving themselves capable of competing at the highest level.

Mayank’s twin gold medals — both in team and individual categories — showcase his versatility and competitiveness, while Prachi’s rifle 3 positions triumph reveals the depth of talent in the rifle category.

As the Games progress, India’s sporting future looks promising with such young stars shining bright.

As for the Khelo India Youth Games, it continue to be a vital platform for discovering and nurturing the next generation of Olympians.