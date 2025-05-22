17-year-old Kanak wins Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup, beats Olympian Anna Dulce

India’s rising shooting star Kanak, just 17 years old, delivered a stunning performance to claim gold in the women’s 10m air pistol at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025, held in Suhl, Germany.

The Haryana-based shooter edged past Moldova’s two-time Olympian and reigning European champion Anna Dulce by 1.7 points, scoring 239.0 in a tense 24-shot final.

This victory marked India’s first gold medal of the tournament.

Kanak, who won silver at last year’s Junior World Championships in Lima, remained calm under pressure and surged ahead in the closing stages. Her performance featured a series of high-10 scores that helped her establish a strong lead before wrapping up the contest with a 9.4.

“I was a little bit nervous in the beginning, but I am happy that I was able to close out well,” Kanak told PTI after securing the gold.

🚨#News | 🥇Gold for 🇮🇳Kanak in the 10m Women's Junior Air Pistol event at the @issf_official Junior World Cup 2025🚨



👉Kanak shot a 239 to bag gold🥇



👉After 14 shots, Kanak trailed in 5th position. Thereafter, she switched gears to ensure that gold was hers👊#shooting… pic.twitter.com/6zGU62oTvZ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 21, 2025

Chinese Taipei’s Chen Yen-Ching took bronze in the same event.

Earlier in the day, two Indian shooters, Kanak and Prachi, advanced to the final after registering qualifying scores of 572 and 571, respectively. While Prachi stayed in the top three for most of the final, a low 8.6 score late in the contest derailed her medal hopes. Kanak, on the other hand, maintained composure and precision to emerge victorious.

Her final nine shots included three high 10s, a 10.1, and consistent high-9s, showcasing her ability to deliver under pressure. Despite a slightly underwhelming final shot, the lead she had built was enough to seal a memorable gold medal.