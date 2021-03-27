ISSF World Cup: Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswani Sawant win gold

India's Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswani claimed the gold medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

In an all-Indian gold medal match, they comfortably beat the combo of Gurpreet Singh and Ashok Abhidnya Patil 9-1 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

In the Qualification 2, Gurpreet and Patil finished at the top with a total score of 370 while the team of 16-year-old Tejaswani and 18-year-old Sidhu aggregated 368.

GOLD & Silver for India in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event of ISSF Shooting World Cup (New Delhi).

18 yr old Vijayveer Sidhu & 16 yr old Tejaswini beat Gupreet Singh & Abhudnya Patil 9-1 in Gold medal match.

Worth mentioning that these were the only 2 teams in fray! pic.twitter.com/uW9hfl3uY7 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 27, 2021

On Friday, Sidhu won the individual silver medal in the 25 rapid fire pistol event ahead of Anish Bhanwala and Gurpreet.



Leaders India continued its dominant show in the tournament, extending their medals tally to 13 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze for a total of 27 podium finishes.

As many as 294 athletes from 53 countries are taking part in the tournament, the last major international outing for pistol and rifle shooters before the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.