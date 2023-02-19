ISSF World Cup: Varun Tomar wins bronze in men's 10m air pistol

India's Varun Tomar, on Sunday, bagged the bronze medal in men's 10m air pistol at the 2023 ISSF Shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt. This is India's first medal in the event.

Tomar pipped fellow Indian Sarabjot Singh on higher number of inner 10 shots to win the bronze medal in Cairo. Both Tomar and Singh were level on terms at 250.6 after the fifth series of five shots in the ranking match, but the former had nine inner 10 shots compared to the latter's eight to take the place on the podium.

Earlier in the day, Varun Tomar had finished second in the qualification round with an impressive score of 583. He was only behind Slovakia's Juraj Tuzinsky, who shot 585.

Sarabjot Singh finished fifth with 581, while the other Indian in action - Sumit Raman, was placed 47th.

Later in the day, Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Divya TS will lead the Indian challenge in women's 10m air pistol.