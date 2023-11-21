ISSF World Cup Final: Indian pistol shooters endure a tough day

Indian pistol shooters endured a tough day at the ISSF World Cup final on Thursday as Divya TS finished seventh in the final of the women's 10m air pistol event.

The World Cup final is a season-ending event conducted by the International Shooting Sport Federation.

Divya shot a score of 576 in the 60-shot qualification round, which placed her sixth in the field comprising 14 competitors.

In the final, the Indian shooter could not overcome a sluggish start which saw her drop to the seventh place after the first 10 shots, bowing out after the 14th in the same position with a score of 137.8.

Esha, who won four medals at the recent Asian Games, shot 571 to finish 13th overall.

In the men's 10m air pistol, Sarabjot was in contention for a major part of qualification. However, he ended with a 581 to miss the top eight by a point and finished ninth.

Five more Indians will be in action on Wednesday as Rudrankksh Patil, Hriday Hazarika, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Elavenil Valarivan will compete in the 10m men's and women's air rifle competitions respectively.

Shotgunners Prithviraj Tondaiman and Ganemat Sekhon will also begin their qualification rounds in the men's trap and women's skeet, respectively, on Wednesday.