ISSF World Cup: Suruchi and Saurabh clinch Bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event

India’s Suruchi and Saurabh Chaudhary brought home the bronze medal on the final day of the ISSF World Cup in Argentina, defeating compatriots Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh 16-8 in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match.

For Suruchi, this marked her second medal of the tournament, while it was a significant return to form for former Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary, who ended a two-year medal drought at the international level.

In what turned out to be a tightly contested match early on, both Indian teams were locked at 6-6 after the first six series. But Suruchi and Saurabh pulled ahead with a string of three consecutive wins. Despite a brief fightback from Manu and Ravinder, the early momentum proved decisive. Saurabh sealed the match with a strong 10.7 in the 12th and final series.

Earlier in the qualification round, both Indian pairs finished behind two Chinese teams. Suruchi and Saurabh posted a score of 581, while Manu and Ravinder narrowly trailed with 579. The Chinese teams dominated the qualification, both scoring 582.

This bronze medal takes India’s tally at the ISSF World Cup Argentina 2025 to eight, comprising four golds, two silvers, and two bronzes.

A day earlier, the 10m air rifle mixed team of Rudrankksh Patil and Arya Rajesh Borse secured silver after losing to China's Wang Zifei and Song Buhan in the final with a scoreline of 9-17.