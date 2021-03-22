Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Shooting

ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker shoot 10m mixed pistol gold

The sensational duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker notched up the 10m mixed air pistol gold in the ISSF World Cup

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker
X

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker

By

Press Trust of India

Published: 22 March 2021 9:16 AM GMT

The sensational duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker notched up the 10m mixed air pistol gold in the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

The Indians beat Golnoush Sebhatollahi and Javed Foroughi of Iran 16-12, making a brilliant rally after trailing 0-4 at the end of the second series. This is India's fifth gold at the ongoing event.

The Iranians began well but once the Indians overcame their starting troubles, they were unstoppable and lived up to the huge expectations by claiming the top prize.

Also for India, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma bagged the bronze medal after getting the better of Turkey's Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Ismail Keles 17-13 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Earlier this morning, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar had combined to claim the 10m air rifle mixed team gold.

ISSF World Cup Manu Bhaker Saurabh Chaudhary 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X