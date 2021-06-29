ISSF World Cup 2021: Rahi Sarnobat ignites hopes for India in shooting at the Olympics

The Tokyo-bound Indian shooting contingent is currently competing in the ongoing ISSF World Cup, Croatia. Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, this will be the last mega-event for shooters.



The Indian shooting team dominated the medal tally at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, however, they could not repeat the same at Croatia.

With the competition rising before Tokyo Olympics, Rahi Sarnobat produced a sensational performance. Sarnobat clinched India's first gold medal at Croatia in the 25m pistol event.

Rahi shines at the ISSF World cup 2021

Tokyo-bound Indian shooters Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker both made it to the finals for the 25m pistol women's event. While Manu finished at the 7th position, it was Rahi's day to shine as she clinched the gold medal.

Since the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, Rahi has been consistent with her performance. Notably, she has improved her scores in Croatia. Rahi Sarnobat once mentioned match pressure helps her give her best outing, and it is evident in her scores.

In the 25m pistol women's event there are two qualification rounds: precision and rapid. The scores of both rounds are combined to select the top 8 finalists.

In the precision round, Rahi scored 295 followed by 296 in the rapid-fire round. After combining the results, Sarnobat entered the finals with 591 at the second position. Another shooter in the fray, Manu Bhaker also entered the finals with 588 at the third position.