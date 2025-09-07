ISSF World Cup Ningbo: India’s full squad, schedule, and where to watch - Preview

India’s 37-member shooting squad will take centre stage at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Ningbo, China, from September 8–14.

The event marks the fourth and final World Cup of the season for rifle and pistol shooters, with medals and qualification spots for the World Cup Final in Doha on the line.

Swapnil Kusale leads India’s charge

Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale spearheads India’s challenge in Ningbo. The 29-year-old will compete in the men’s 50m rifle three positions, the same event where he clinched bronze at Paris 2024. Kusale will look to bounce back after missing the finals at the Munich World Cup earlier this year.

India’s squad, however, is without some big names. Olympians Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Elavenil Valarivan, Rudrankksh Patil, and three-time World Cup gold medallist Suruchi Singh will not compete in Ningbo.

On the other hand, Kashika Pradhan, the 19-year-old from Odisha who recently struck gold at the national championships, will make her senior international debut in the women’s 10m air rifle.

Over 300 shooters from 42 countries are expected in Ningbo, battling across 10 medal events – four rifle, four pistol, and two mixed team. Gold medallists from each event secure direct qualification for the World Cup Final in Doha this December.

India has enjoyed a strong World Cup season, bagging 19 medals across the Buenos Aires, Lima, and Munich legs.

India already has four shooters through: Sift Kaur Samra, Rudrankksh Patil, Suruchi Singh, and Vijayveer Sidhu, courtesy of their earlier World Cup golds. The Ningbo leg will decide the remaining spots via ISSF rankings.

International challenge

The Ningbo World Cup will feature some of the biggest names in global shooting. China’s Olympic champion and world record holder Sheng Lihao leads the men’s rifle field, joined by Hungary’s all-rounder Istvan Peni and Norway’s in-form Jon-Hermann Hegg.

The women’s rifle events promise equal excitement, with Korea’s Kwon Eun-ji, Swiss Olympic stars Nina Christen and Chiara Leone, and Norway’s experienced campaigner Jeanette Hegg Duestad all in contention.

The pistol categories are no less competitive, spearheaded by China’s unbeaten Hu Kai, France’s Olympic champion Jean Quiquampoix, and Korea’s Olympic gold medallists Oh Yejin and Yang Jiin.

India’s Squad

Men

10m Air Rifle: Niraj Kumar, Umamahesh Maddineni, Paarth Makhija, Parth Rakesh Mane, Divyansh Singh Panwar

50m Rifle 3 Positions: Goldi Gurjar, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Swapnil Kusale, Babu Singh Panwar, Nikhil Tanwar

10m Air Pistol: Anmol Jain, Ujjawal Malik, Samrat Rana, Nishant Rawat, Amit Sharma

25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Gurmeet, Raajwardan Paatil, Bhavesh Shekhawat, Pradeep Singh Shekhawat, Mandeep Singh

Women

10m Air Rifle: Mehuli Ghosh, Kashika Pradhan, Ramita Jindal, Meghana Sajjanar

50m Rifle 3 Positions: Mehuli Ghosh, Manini Kaushik, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod, Ayushi Podder, Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole

10m Air Pistol: Palak Gulia, Surbhi Rao, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Sainyam

25m Pistol: Abhidnya Ashok Patil, Rhythm Sangwan, Rahi Sarnobat, Divya TS, Niveditha Veloor Nair

Mixed teams

10m Air Rifle: Umamahesh Maddineni, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita Jindal, Meghana Sajjanar

10m Air Pistol: Surbhi Rao, Nishant Rawat, Rhythm Sangwan, Amit Sharma

Finals Schedule (IST)

Sept 9 (Tue): 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (9:15 AM), 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team (12:00 PM)

Sept 10 (Wed): Men’s 10m Air Pistol (10:00 AM)

Sept 11 (Thu): Women’s 25m Pistol (9:15 AM), Men’s 10m Air Rifle (12:00 PM)

Sept 12 (Fri): Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (10:15 AM)

Sept 13 (Sat): Women’s 10m Air Pistol (10:00 AM), Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (12:00 PM)

Sept 14 (Sun): Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (10:15 AM), Women’s 10m Air Rifle (12:30 PM)

Where to Watch?

Fans in India can catch all finals live on the ISSF YouTube channel. The event will not be broadcast on television in India.