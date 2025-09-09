ISSF World Cup Ningbo: India misses out on finals in mixed team events

India endured a difficult opening day at the ISSF World Cup, with none of its mixed teams in the 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle events managing to secure a place in the finals on Tuesday.

In the pistol qualification, the pair of Surbhi Rao and Amit Sharma - with Sharma appearing in only his third World Cup - finished 11th with a total of 574-20x (Rao 284, Sharma 290). The top four advanced, leaving the Indian pair far off the qualifying mark.

The second team, Olympian Rhythm Sangwan and Nishant Rawat, settled for 13th on 571-15x. Sangwan shot consistently for 289, but Rawat, in just his second World Cup, was hampered by two poor early series of 91 and 92 before recovering with 99.

Hosts China topped qualification with 585-23x, and later claimed the gold medal by overwhelming the Czech Republic 17–5 in the final.

In the rifle mixed team event, Asian Games bronze medalist Ramita Jindal and Maddineni Umamahesh combined for 628.6 (Ramita 312.9, Umamahesh 315.7), finishing 14th and missing the qualification cut by over three points.

China’s Peng Xinlu (318.5) and double Olympic champion Sheng Lihao (318.4) shattered the world record with 636.9, before going on to win the title.

India’s second team, Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar (309.3) and Meghana Sajjanar (312.8), endured a disappointing outing, placing 34th out of 36 teams with a total of 622.1.