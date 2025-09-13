Shooting
ISSF World Cup Ningbo: Esha Singh wins the women's air pistol gold medal
India has now completed a clean sweep in the women's air pistol on the ISSF Circuit 2025, securing all four World Cup titles.
Esha Singh ended India's medal drought with the gold medal in the women's air pistol discipline at the ISSF World Cup Ningbo in China on Saturday.
After a challenging start to the World Cup, with no Indian shooters reaching the finals in the first four days, Esha and Rhythm Sangwan broke the dry spell by both qualifying for the final in the same event.
Rhythm, however, missed out on a medal and finished fifth in the final, but Esha took this all the way to clinch the title ahead of a home favourite, Yao Qianxun, with a barest margin of 0.1.
Clean Sweep in Women's Air Pistol
This also meant that India now completed the clean sweep in women's air pistol at the 2025 ISSF World Cup Circuit, winning all four gold medals of the season.
The first three gold medals of this discipline were won by the rising star Suruchi Singh in Lima (Peru), Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Munich (Germany).
This is a positive result for the Indian women's air pistol team, boosting their confidence ahead of the world championships in Cairo, Egypt, next month.