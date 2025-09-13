ISSF World Cup Ningbo: Esha Singh wins the women's air pistol gold medal

Esha Singh ended India's medal drought with the gold medal in the women's air pistol discipline at the ISSF World Cup Ningbo in China on Saturday.

After a challenging start to the World Cup, with no Indian shooters reaching the finals in the first four days, Esha and Rhythm Sangwan broke the dry spell by both qualifying for the final in the same event.

Rhythm, however, missed out on a medal and finished fifth in the final, but Esha took this all the way to clinch the title ahead of a home favourite, Yao Qianxun, with a barest margin of 0.1.

Esha Singh wins the women's 10m air pistol GOLD🥇 medal at ISSF World Cup Ningbo, edging past the Chinese shooter by a narrowest margin of 0.1 💪🇮🇳



With this, India has now swept all 4 World Cup gold medals in women's 10m air pistol this year, with Suruchi (x3) and now Esha in… pic.twitter.com/dgXaDmKvaF — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 13, 2025

Clean Sweep in Women's Air Pistol

This also meant that India now completed the clean sweep in women's air pistol at the 2025 ISSF World Cup Circuit, winning all four gold medals of the season.

The first three gold medals of this discipline were won by the rising star Suruchi Singh in Lima (Peru), Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Munich (Germany).

This is a positive result for the Indian women's air pistol team, boosting their confidence ahead of the world championships in Cairo, Egypt, next month.