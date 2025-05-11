ISSF World Cup Cup Nicosia: Kynan Chenai-Sabeera Haris clinch mixed trap bronze

Kynan Chenai and Sabeera Haris combined to win the mixed trap bronze at the 2025 ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus on Sunday.

The Indian duo edged past the team from Turkiye in a closely contested bronze match to win the country's first shotgun World Cup medal of the 2025 season.

Chenai and Haris displayed remarkable composure throughout the contest, hitting 34 out of 50 targets to narrowly defeat the team of Tuncer N Tolga and Kaya Rumeysa Pelin, who managed 33 hits.

The Indian pair maintained a steady performance across their five series, recording scores of 5, 8, 7, 8, and 6 respectively to secure their place on the podium.

Earlier in the day, Chenai and Haris had finished fourth in the qualification round with a score of 142 to qualify for the bronze medal match after a 4-2 shoot-off win over Chinese Taipei's Yang Kun Pi and Liu Wan Yiu, who had also shot 142.

Chenai and Haris' exploits came a day after all Indian shooters in contention failed to make it to the individual trap finals on Saturday.

Chenai was the best Indian men on display in the individual qualification round and he finished 40th with a total of 117 hits in the men's trap qualification round.