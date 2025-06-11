ISSF World Cup Munich: Chain Singh finishes seventh

Asian Games bronze medalist Chain Singh finished seventh with a score of 407.0 in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich on Wednesday.

Singh got off to a slow start and was placed seventh with 100.4 points after the first 10 shots. He gradually improved his position to fifth with a score of 152.1 at the end of the kneeling round. He registered a score of 308.3 after the prone round.

One expected the three-time World Cup medalist to recover in the standing and elimination rounds, but a poor 8.5 at a crucial point faded medal hopes.

Earlier, Singh had collected bronze in the same event with a score of 443.7 points at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina in April this year.





🚨#News | ISSF World Cup, Munich | Asian Games bronze medalist Chain Singh finishes 7th in the Men's 50m 3-positions final.



👉Singh scored 407.0



Final standings:

Gold: Jon-Hermann Hegg (NOR) - 464.1

Silver: Ilia Marsov (AIN) - 462.0

Bronze: Jiri Privratsky (CZE) - 452.0… pic.twitter.com/0ISmzCE3oU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 11, 2025

Norway’s Jon-Hermann Hegg (464.1) won gold while Individual Neutral Athlete’s Ilia Marsov (462.0) and Czech’s Jiri Privratsky 452.0 settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

In the qualification round, Niraj Kumar (591) and Akhil Sheoran (589), both participating as ranking points only (RPO), finished 12th and 27th, respectively.

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale failed to reach the finals, finishing 38th with 587 points. Ankush Jadhav was placed 67th out of 70 shooters with 580 points.

Manu sixth in final

India’s double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker finished sixth in the women’s 25m pistol final with 20 hits.

People’s Republic of China’s Sun Yujie claimed top honours with 38 hits while Korea’s Yejin Oh (36 hits) and Jiin Yang (32 hits) took the silver and bronze, respectively.

Esha Singh finished 11th with 585 while Divya Thadigol Subbaraju (580) was placed 21st. Simranpreet Kaur Brar (577) was placed 32nd and Rahi Sarnobat (576) finished at 40 in the qualification round.

India’s Elavenil Valarivan is the lone medal winner so far with a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event on Tuesday.