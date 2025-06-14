ISSF World Cup Munich: Arjun Babuta-Arya Borse strike mixed team title

Indian duo of Arjun Babuta and Arya Borse put up a brilliant performance to win the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle mixed team final at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich, Germany, on Saturday.

The Indian pair outplayed China’s Sheng Lihao and Wang Zifei 17-7 in the final.

Babuta and Borse dominated throughout the final shooting consistently with a series of 10’s. The only time Chinese shooters challenged Indians was in the first, ninth, and tenth series.

Earlier in the qualification round, Babuta (317.7) and Borse (317.5) collectively shot 635.2 to qualify for the gold medal match.

Norway’s Jeanette Hegg and Jon-Hermann Hegg collected the bronze in the event, defeating USA’s Maddalena Sagen and Matthew Peter Fiori 16-14.

Another Indian pair, Elavenil Valarivan and Ankush Jadhav, finished sixth with a score of 631.8.

On the other hand, none of the Indian pairs reached the medal matches of the 10m Air Pistol mixed team, as the pair of Manu Bhaker and Aditya Malra finished sixth with 577 points, and Suruchi Singh and Varun Tomar finished 10th with a score of 576.

Indian shooters wrapped up their campaign in Munich with four medals, including gold from Suruchi Singh (women’s 10m air pistol) and a bronze each from Sift Kaur Samra (women’s 50m 3P) and Elavenil (10m air rifle).

Each individual gold medallist at the ISSF World Cup will qualify for the year-end ISSF World Cup Final, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, in December.