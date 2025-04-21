ISSF World Cup Lima: Simranpreet Brar wins women's 25m pistol silver

India's Simranpreet Kaur Brar clinched the silver medal in women's 25m sports pistol at the 2025 ISSF Shooting World Cup in Lima, Peru on Monday.

The Indian shooter recorded 33 hits out of 50 in the final to secure her first-ever senior World Cup medal.

Brar narrowly missed the gold medal, finishing just one point behind China's Yujie Sun.

The other Indians in contention in the final – Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh – finished fourth and sixth respectively.

In what was a low scoring final, Bhaker and Singh struggled right from the start.

Singh was placed last after the first two series, hitting only three of the ten targets. Bhaker had hit just one more while Brar had hit six.

Both Singh and Bhaker emerged unscathed in the first two elimination series, but were then stuck in a three-way tie with 17 hits out of 30 along with Doreen Vennekamp of Germany.

Bhaker and Vennekamp emerged successful in a shoot-off, forcing Singh to exit the competition in the sixth place.

Bhaker and Vennekamp were then once again tied with 21 hits after the next hit. The two once again went head-to-head in a shoot-out with the Indian emerging the winner.

Bhaker's run, however, was cut short after the next shot as she finished fourth with a score of 22.

Brar, meanwhile, continued her merry ways and even had the joint lead at one point before eventually settling for silver.



